CBS Sports releases preseason ranking for Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

CBS Sports ranked all 131 FBS teams preseason and Clemson checked in on the doorstep of a Playoff return.

Clemson rounds out a top-5 with Alabama leading then Ohio State, Georgia and Utah.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers head to No. 6 Notre Dame on Nov. 5.

NC State is the next-best from the ACC at No. 11, followed by Miami (19), Wake Forest (21) and Pittsburgh (25).

The four scheduled top-21 opponents for Clemson are only matched or topped by Ohio State among the top-5 teams (5).

For the rest of Clemson's schedule, Louisville is 41st, Florida State 50th, South Carolina 53rd, Boston College 55th, Syracuse 89th, Georgia Tech 96th and Louisiana Tech 121st.

Clemson opens its season on Labor Day (Sept. 5) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Georgia Tech (8 p.m./ESPN).