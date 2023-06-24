CBS Sports predicts Clemson's season wins total

CBS Sports assessed the ACC team by team for win regular season win totals and Clemson's will position them for a potential Playoff bid. The over/under on Clemson's win total is 10 currently according to the outlet, and CBS' Chip Patterson is picking the Tigers to go over the number. He sees the lone loss being Notre Dame at home on Nov. 4, although he's not even convinced of that. "To pull back the curtain a little bit, placing Notre Dame as a loss is my acknowledgement that predicting any team to 12-0 is a fool's errand," Patterson said. "In other words, I do not see a clear-cut loss on a schedule that is extremely favorable in terms of the home-road draw. Death Valley is one of the best home-field advantages in college football and the Tigers get their three toughest opponents (Florida State, Notre Dame, North Carolina) at home. I think the Fighting Irish are a comparable team to Clemson so we've slid that marker over to the loss column, but this is still an easy over play for me." If the predictions ring true, Clemson would be 11-1 going into the ACC Championship Game, where they'd play Florida State again according to the same predictions, which see two losses for FSU but just the one at Clemson in ACC action. "It's been a half-decade or so since we've seen Florida State enter the season with expectations of competing for an ACC title and nearly a full decade since the Seminoles' last conference crown," said Patterson. "But the post-division setup allows Florida State room to drop a regular-season game to Clemson and remain in the conference title hunt, which is exactly what I'm expecting with a projected 7-1 ACC record. The Seminoles will be favored by at least a touchdown in every other conference game, and with the depth that Mike Norvell has built I think this team is prepared to seriously contend for a conference title." After starting the offseason as the preseason ACC favorite in multiple spots, Florida State's odds trail Clemson's for the conference crown according to a number of outlets now (per VegasInsider).

