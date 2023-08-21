CBS Sports panel makes its 2023 ACC predictions

CBS Sports analysts broke down the Clemson versus Florida State debate and more for the 2023 ACC football race on Monday. Five of the eight panelists pick Dabo Swinney's Tigers to take the ACC crown, while the remaining three pick Florida State to win its first conference title since 2014. "(Garrett) Riley's hire sparks memories of what Chad Morris once did to bring a new energy to Clemson's offense," said CBS Sports' Chip Patterson. "I think it will certainly benefit (Cade) Klubnik as the former five-star prospect takes control of an offense that should be quarterback friendly and allow the Tigers' wide receiver room to step forward as well. Throughout these "down years" — with 12-straight double-digit win seasons, not making the playoff could be considered a down year, I suppose — the defense has remained strong. I think that group will maintain the standard thanks to the best linebacking corps in the conference and a disruptive interior defensive line. "If the passing attack improves significantly, Clemson might not just be a conference champion but a legitimate playoff contender. Even if it's only marginal improvements, the Tigers are well-positioned to win their eighth ACC title in a nine-year run." On the panel, NC State has the most third-place votes (3), with UNC (2), Pitt (2) and Louisville (1) also garnering interest. In the bold predictions category, one has FSU sweeping the season series with Clemson, and another has a major reversal of fortunes in Charlotte. "The Seminoles are for real, and will prove it on Sept. 23 in a win over Clemson in Death Valley. They'll drop one game along the way but top the Tigers for a second time in the ACC Championship Game. That'll give them their first College Football Playoff appearance since 2014," Barrett Sallee said. "Clemson will handily beat Florida State in their Week 4 home matchup, seemingly eliminating the Seminoles from the College Football Playoff discussion. But in an ACC title game rematch, Florida State will strike back and beat the Tigers by two touchdowns," said Shehan Jeyarajah.

