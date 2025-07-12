CBS Sports grades Clemson's ability to win national titles in future

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

CBS Sports took a long-term look at college football and the top programs equipped to win national titles, which unsurprisingly was tilted toward the 'Power 2' leagues. The SEC and Big Ten are garnering the most revenue per school and are slated to add on to that with their respective deals. CBS analyzed the top national title contenders' future by recruiting, resources, talent pool, administrative edge and "executable expectations." Clemson is tied at the top of the third "Silver" tier with Tennessee and Miami, and joined by Florida State and Auburn there. "What do these five programs all have in common? Each has won at least one national championship, proving it can be done. That history is part of the battle when climbing the mountain -- knowing that past success could be channeled again down the road," CBS' Brad Crawford writes. "Whenever Clemson inevitably leaves the ACC and lands in one of the two super conferences during the next round of realignment, the Tigers will join the financial ranks of other elites thanks to an expected revenue boost. But whenever Dabo Swinney's tenure ends, his successor will face a massive challenge trying to replicate that level of success. National parity has increased, and recruiting looks far different than it did during Clemson's title runs." SEC teams occupy four of the five spots in the top "Diamond" tier with Texas, LSU, Georgia and Alabama joined by Ohio State from the B1G. The next tier is more of a mix, led by Notre Dame, then schools such as Michigan, Oregon, USC and Texas A&M. ESPN's future power rankings slotted Clemson at No. 7 overall last month. "The big change is coach Dabo Swinney's willingness to add a few portal pieces," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg said of Clemson's roster management. "Heldt joins an already talented defensive line, and Southeast Missouri State's Tristan Smith provides a big frame (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) for the receiving corps. Clemson had a relatively small number of outgoing transfers, although defensive tackle Tre Williams could be missed." Clemson goes into this season with multiple Top 5 preseason rankings and status as the ACC's favorite. The Tigers won two national titles and made four national championship games from 2015-2019, and they look to make at least the CFP final four for the first time since 2020.

