CBS ranks two Tigers in top draft prospects by college performance

TigerNet Staff by

The NFL draft can become a confusing mess of combine tests, IQ assessments, front office leaks and varying analyses from any number of proclaimed (self- and otherwise) experts, but CBS Sports stripped away some of that process this week to assess the best players in this year's NFL draft. "NFL teams don't draft players based on their college careers, but that isn't stopping me from breaking down the top 32 players in the draft from that point of view," said CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee. "To be clear, though: This is not a mock draft. I repeat, this is not a mock draft. These rankings are based on overall college production, contribution to team success and the player's overall value to their college program." For Clemson's Tigers, that starts with Myles Murphy at No. 14. "Murphy was a force for the Tigers in his three seasons for coach Dabo Swinney. He had 36 tackles for loss, including 3.5 in the win over then-No. 11 Florida State in 2022. He is widely regarded as one of the top EDGE threats in the draft and is ranked No. 20 overall in the CBS Sports draft prospect rankings," said Sallee. At the back of the top-32 ranking is former No. 1 overall prospect Bryan Bresee. "Bresee joined the Tigers as one of Dabo Swinney's top recruits of all time, and he didn't disappoint. He had 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks, despite opposing coordinators game planning around him from the moment he donned the purple and orange," said Sallee. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett topped the ranking, followed by Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski and Alabama edge defender Will Anderson Jr.

