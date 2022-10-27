CBS projects finish for Clemson, rest of current college football top-10

TigerNet Staff by

Over half of the regular season is in for college football -- and more than that in Clemson's case -- and Playoff rankings are coming starting next week.

CBS Sports took a stab at how the current Associated Press top-10 will finish, and it's a scenario the Tigers will certainly take.

Clemson is one of only three teams picked to go undefeated, along with Georgia and Ohio State.

"You find the true identity of a team when adversity strike and how it's handled," CBS Sports' Brad Crawford writes. "For the Tigers, overcoming four turnovers to beat a previously undefeated opponent with a record-setting winning streak on the line is really impressive. Clemson is the only team in the top 10 with three victories over teams currently ranked, and it will be at least a touchdown favorite in every matchup the rest of the season."

Alabama is picked to lose in the SEC title game and now-unbeaten TCU is projected to lose twice, with Oklahoma State taking the Big 12 conference crown at 12-1.

Oregon is picked to win the Pac-12 as a 12-1 team also.

In that scenario, Clemson is likely to face Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl for the third time since 2016 and the fourth time in any Playoff semifinal bowl in the same time span.

The fourth Playoff team then would be down to the one-loss conference champs with Oregon and Oklahoma State or an 11-1 Tennessee or Michigan.