CBS projects Clemson's place in first Playoff Rankings

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

We are less than a week away from the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings.

With six Power 5 league teams unbeaten still, that being the case by next Tuesday will make the initial ranking something to track.

CBS Sports released a mock-up projecting the committee ranking that has Clemson within that top-4, at No. 4.

Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee lead the projection, with Michigan and TCU the next two out and Alabama at No. 7.

"The Tigers seem to be rounding more into the form we are used to seeing from them, but they are not quite there yet as questions persist about whether DJ Uiagalelei is capable enough to lead them beyond a conference title. Clemson has three wins over teams in this week's rankings," said CBS' Jerry Palm.

Intriguing from down lower in the rankings, Palm has Syracuse (14) one spot above Wake Forest (15), potential ACC title foe UNC at No. 18 and NC State rounding out the top-25. Future opponent South Carolina is No. 23 there.

How could things change in a week? Clemson is off before heading to Notre Dame next Saturday (7:30 p.m./NBC) and will get to watch Ohio State going to No. 13 Penn State, Georgia meeting Florida in a neutral site game at Jacksonville, Michigan hosting Michigan State, Tennessee hosting No. 19 Kentucky and TCU heading to West Virginia. Alabama also has a bye before heading to LSU next week.

All the top-5 teams playing this weekend are favored by double-digits, while TCU is seen as the closest to an upset as a 7.5-point favorite.

Of note for Clemson's resume, Syracuse is looking to bounce back hosting the Tigers' next opponent, Notre Dame, as a 3-point favorite.

Clemson is currently No. 5 in both the AP and Coaches polls.

Playoff committee

Mitch Barnhart (athletics director, University of Kentucky), Tom Burman (athletics director, University of Wyoming), chairman Boo Corrigan (athletics director, North Carolina State University), Rick George (athletics director, University of Colorado), Will Shields (former All-American offensive lineman, University of Nebraska), Gene Taylor (athletics director, Kansas State University), Joe Taylor (Vice President for Athletics and Community Wellness, Virginia Union University), John Urschel (member of the Institute of Advanced Study in Princeton, NJ and former All-American offensive lineman, Penn State University), Rod West (group president Entergy Corporation and former linebacker at the University of Notre Dame), Chet Gladchuk (athletics director at the U.S. Naval Academy), Jim Grobe (longtime head coach at Ohio University, Wake Forest and Baylor), Warde Manuel (athletics director at the University of Michigan) and Kelly Whiteside (longtime sportswriter for USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Newsday).