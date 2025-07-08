Cade Klubnik voted as nation's No. 1 QB by USA TODAY poll

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Yep, another No. 1 ranking for Cade Klubnik. The Tigers' third-year starting quarterback was voted as the top signal-caller in the nation by USA TODAY. "In his second season at the controls, Klubnik’s progress from his first year restored the explosiveness to the Clemson offense that had been missing since the Tigers were playing for national championships. Now with even more weapons at his disposal, he should be front and center in the Heisman discussion as the team makes another title push," USA TODAY says of Klubnik. Klubnik is followed by Penn State's Drew Allar, Texas' Arch Manning, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Arizona State's Sam Leavitt. Clemson and LSU have been billed as the two most explosive offenses in the country, and they of course meet in Death Valley on August 30 in primetime (7:30 p.m./ABC). "Nussmeier is equipped with a strong arm and the belief that he can make any throw. Watch him zip a pass to the sideline, and you’ll understand why he’s projected as an early first-round NFL Draft pick. He’s the nation’s only returning quarterback who passed for more than 4,000 yards last season, and he’ll be surrounded by a good group of receivers. Reducing his 12 interceptions from 2024 becomes the next stage in his development," USA TODAY said of Nussmeier. Clemson wraps the regular season traveling to South Carolina, where No. 8 on the list with LaNorris Sellers likely awaits. "Sellers showed he could do it all as a redshirt freshman. He passed for 353 yards and five touchdowns in a November win against Missouri. Two weeks later, he rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns in a takedown of Clemson. That’s the epitome of a dual threat. He’s accurate and efficient, and he can reach speeds of nearly 21 mph on the ground. If he reduces his turnovers – fumbles were a bugaboo – he’ll be the complete package," USA TODAY said. The Tigers face another Top 10 QB in SMU's Kevin Jennings, a rematch of the ACC Championship Game last December where Jennings totaled 339 yards and four scores. The other scheduled foes to make the Top 25 are Georgia Tech's Haynes King (14), Duke's Darian Mensah (18) and Louisville's Miller Moss.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!