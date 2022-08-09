Two Tigers make ESPN ranking of college football's top-50 newcomers

Cade Klubnik, Toriano Pride make ESPN ranking of college football's top-50 newcomers

TigerNet Staff by

Two Clemson freshmen are on the list for the top-50 newcomers in potential impact this season according to ESPN ($).

The list includes both freshmen and transfers, and the latter led the group unsurprisingly with Southern Cal's 1-2 duo of QB Caleb Williams (from Oklahoma) and WR Jordan Addison (from Pitt).

The Tigers have two freshmen in the 30s with cornerback Toriano Pride (34) and quarterback Cade Klubnik (36).

"Clemson lost corners Mario Goodrich and Andrew Booth Jr., as well as safety Nolan Turner, who combined for half of Clemson's 12 interceptions a season ago. The Tigers will need multiple people to step up and help in the secondary, and the 5-11, 185-pound Pride could earn playing time early this season," said ESPN "Clemson returns starter DJ Uiagalelei this season, but it's never a bad thing to have some competition and someone to push another player to improve. Last season, Uiagalelei ranked 77th in total passing yards, 117th in yards per attempt, 101st in passing touchdowns, 92nd in total interceptions thrown and 112th in completion percentage. If those numbers don't improve, Klubnik, the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class, could push Uiagalelei for playing time."

On Clemson's schedule this year, there is Notre Dame defensive back Brandon Joseph at No. 6 (Northwestern transfer), South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler at No. 10 (Oklahoma transfer), Florida State defensive end Jared Verse at No. 24 (Albany transfer), Florida State running back Trey Benson at No. 25 (Oregon transfer) and Notre Dame defensive back Jaden Mickey at No. 49 (true freshman).