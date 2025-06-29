Cade Klubnik shows off skills, hangs with football who's who at Manning Passing Academy

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Cade Klubnik was a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy this week to continue an offseason of giving back and working on his craft. He got a chance to show off some of his skills: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik dropped this ball in the bucket during one of the throwing competitions #Clemson | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/DyESw3wcPJ — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) June 28, 2025 And got a chance to talk more about his mindset as a QB and more: Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

More pics from the weekend:

Cade Freakin’ Klubnik QB at Clemson!



Love Dabo, Love Cade and LOVE Clemson! GO TIGERS! pic.twitter.com/w8MvVLb2tT — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) June 29, 2025

Had a great time at the Manning Passing Academy this weekend. Got to work with QB greats like Peyton manning, @John_Mateer4 ,@BarstoolGruden ,@CadeKlubnikQB and ETC. learned a lot from these amazing QBs and I look forward to keep pushing harder and harder each day! pic.twitter.com/QN4ajhJleg — Xavier muse (@XaviermuseQB) June 29, 2025

@mpa_info Manning Passing Academy this weekend with a few of the top QB prospects for the next @NFLDraft @Garrettnuss13 @LanorriSellers @CadeKlubnikQB in Thibodaux, LA pic.twitter.com/4sKO7DjjUv — Drew Fabianich (@DfabeSB) June 29, 2025

meeting some familiar faces at Manning Passing Academy! @CadeKlubnikQB, @Garrettnuss13, @ArchManning, Marcel Reed, and Jalon Daniels! And can’t forget about Mr. Archie Manning himself and Mr. Manning!! pic.twitter.com/s0Qb6D2bsf — Slade Etheredge (@SladeEtheredge) June 28, 2025

