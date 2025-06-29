sports_football
Cade Klubnik and Jon Gruden linked up this weekend.
Cade Klubnik and Jon Gruden linked up this weekend.

Cade Klubnik shows off skills, hangs with football who's who at Manning Passing Academy
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  22 minutes ago

Cade Klubnik was a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy this week to continue an offseason of giving back and working on his craft.

He got a chance to show off some of his skills:

And got a chance to talk more about his mindset as a QB and more:

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

More pics from the weekend:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Cade Klubnik shows off skills, hangs with football who's who at Manning Passing Academy
Cade Klubnik shows off skills, hangs with football who's who at Manning Passing Academy
National analyst after firsthand look at Cade Klubnik this offseason: "Now I get it"
National analyst after firsthand look at Cade Klubnik this offseason: "Now I get it"
SEC transfer pitcher commits to Clemson
SEC transfer pitcher commits to Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week