Cade Klubnik re-ranked as No. 1 QB from his recruiting class

TigerNet Staff by

For a 2022 QB class that had several misses nationally, Cade Klubnik stands out as an exception. The Athletic reassessed the top QBs from that group ($), where Klubnik was ranked as the No. 1 QB come National Signing Day and sits in the same spot today: "Why he’s here: There was some debate about Klubnik versus Drew Allar for the top spot, but Klubnik took a positive step forward this season. The Clemson signal caller passed for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions while also rushing for 463 yards and seven scores. He led the Tigers to an ACC championship and played well in a first-round College Football Playoff loss to Texas. Also, Klubnik’s performance in that game was better than any Allar performance against an elite defense. So the No. 1 QB in the 2022 recruiting cycle still holds the top spot. Expectations will be extremely high for both Klubnik and the Clemson offense in 2025."

Klubnik enters 2025 having completed 659-of-1,040 career passes for 7,180 yards with 57 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 2,137 career snaps over 37 games (28 starts). He also rushed for 784 yards and 13 touchdowns on 286 rushing attempts and caught a 19-yard pass over his first three seasons

He is in the top five in Clemson history in nearly every passing category, including passing touchdowns (fourth), passing yards (fourth), passing attempts (fourth) and completions (fifth) and will enter the year ranked fifth in career touchdown responsibility and sixth in yards of total offense. He is one of 18 Clemson quarterbacks since World War II to win at least 15 games as a starting quarterback.

Klubnik and Allar are the only original Top 10 QBs to make this Top 10 list, which featured some incredible movement, such as SMU's Kevin Jennings going from the No. 95 QB to No. 4 now:

"Preston Stone, one of the most highly ranked SMU signees of the modern recruiting era, opened the season as the starter after a productive 2023 season. But Jennings surprisingly unseated Stone early in the 2024 season and never looked back. He passed for 3,245 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and rushed for 354 yards and five scores. Jennings had a disastrous game in the first round of the CFP, throwing three interceptions in a 38-10 loss at Penn State. That placed an ugly stain on his 2024 season but doesn’t change the fact he led SMU to the ACC title game, a spot in the Playoff and its first top-15 finish in 40 years. He’ll be one of the top returning quarterbacks in the ACC next season."

Clemson hosts SMU on Oct. 18.

Back in 2023, former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei was reassessed from his No. 2 original ranking to No. 10 in the class ahead of his transfer to Oregon State.

