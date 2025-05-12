Cade Klubnik ranks No. 1 in another national outlet's ranking

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

No. 1 vs. No. 2. That's what's in store at the quarterback position right out of the gate in Death Valley on August 30 with Clemson's Cade Klubnik in the top spot and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier right on his heels according to 247Sports. "Cade Klubnik was superb during his second go-around with Riley calling the plays in 2024, throwing 17 more touchdown passes than he did the previous campaign thanks to improvements made as a passer," 247Sports' Brad Crawford writes. "With Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco and T.J. Moore back to headline a talented group of receivers for the Tigers, Klubnik could have his best season yet as a senior for the defending ACC champions. His performance through the air at Texas in the playoff really showed how far he's come from the pocket. Klubnik threw three or more touchdown passes in nine different starts last season, which tied for most in college football with Cam Ward." The Bayou Bengals are another team expected to be in the Top 10 preseason with Nussmeier at the helm. "When he's on, Garrett Nussmeier has No. 1 overall pick potential," Crawford writes. "When he's off, the quarterback who once backed up Heisman winner and top NFL rookie Jayden Daniels can be turnover-prone. Consistency trumps all with Nussmeier, who was elite in the fourth quarter in wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina, but struggled during losses to Alabama and Texas A&M. He's a super-talented passer with incredible arm strength and plays with extreme confidence. Brian Kelly and LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan hope he's Heisman-level in 2025 and the Tigers have done all they can to ensure the weaponry around him is top-notch." Nussmeier is currently the co-Heisman favorite with Texas' Arch Manning (+800; FanDuel), while Klubnik is not far behind (+900). Clemson also faces another Top 5-ranked QB in South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, who scored both Gamecocks TDs and totaled 330 offensive yards in their upset of the Tigers last fall. For scheduled ACC foes, SMU's Kevin Jennings is No. 17, Georgia Tech's Haynes King is No. 20, Louisville's Miller Moss is No. 27 and Duke's Darian Mensah is No. 31.

