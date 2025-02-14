Cade Klubnik ranked as No. 1 QB by national outlet

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

The hype continues to build for Clemson's 2025 football season. Pro Football Focus joined more national outlets as ranking Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik as the No. 1 QB nationally. "There might not have been a more improved quarterback in college football this past season than Klubnik," said PFF's Max Chadwick. "After placing 102nd among FBS signal-callers in 2023 with a 63.9 PFF passing grade, he ranked fifth in 2024 with an 87.7 mark. Only Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders threw more touchdowns than the junior (36), and those two are projected top-five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Klubnik also ranked fifth in big-time throws (28). "The top quarterback recruit in the 2022 class is finally starting to live up to the hype and has the potential to take a loaded Clemson roster to the promised land as a senior." Right out of the gate, Clemson faces the No. 5 signal-caller on the ranking, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. "After sitting on the bench for three years, Nussmeier finally received his chance to start for the Tigers as a redshirt junior. He extended the flashes of brilliance he had as a backup over a full season, finishing the year with the fifth-most passing yards in the nation (4,043) and tying for seventh in big-time throws (26)," Chadwick said. "Nussmeier is still a bit of a gunslinger, as he ranked in the bottom 20 in turnover-worthy plays (18). He also adds virtually nothing as a runner, with his 93 rushing yards in 2024 being easily the fewest of anyone on this list. But he’s still a tough quarterback who is fearless in the pocket and capable of making almost any throw on the field." The Tigers take on another QB on the list midseason at home with SMU's Kevin Jennings (10), a rematch from the ACC title game where he passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns (one interception) and rushed for 35 yards and another score. "Jennings was inserted when Stone didn’t look fully healed from the broken fibula he sustained the year before. The redshirt sophomore didn’t look back, as he led the Mustangs to the College Football Playoff. His 85.0 PFF passing grade ranked 10th among FBS signal-callers, as did his 90.6 PFF passing grade when kept clean," Chadwick said. "While he’s certainly capable of making some absurd off-platform throws, Jennings needs to work on playing under control more often this offseason."

