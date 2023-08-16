Cade Klubnik ranked among college football's most valuable players

TigerNet Staff by

247Sports ranked the MVPs for the 2023 college football season, and that included Clemson's signal-caller. Leading the ACC favorites, Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik checked in at No. 8 on the list. "Cade Klubnik has arrived — at least that's what Dabo Swinney, Garrett Riley and the rest of the Tigers hope this season," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "The heralded former five-star played well in spots last fall as the backup to D.J. Uiagalelei, ultimately chasing the veteran signal caller after Clemson made it clear this guy was the quarterback of the future. Riley's scheme thrives on tempo and Clemson has the playmakers to produce sizable numbers behind the arm of Klubnik. In terms of depth, however, the rest of the quarterback room is largely unproven — Klubnik is too in a sense..." Clemson is scheduled to face two other players on the list, with No. 11 and South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler and No. 1 and UNC QB Drake Maye. "Given the portal losses for the Gamecocks, this team's top-25 hopes hinge on Rattler's play in a new offensive system under first-year offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, among other factors," said Crawford. " The Tar Heels' defense was near record-setting bad last season, but UNC managed to reach the ACC Championship Game because of Maye's stellar play at quarterback. He lost his top target, Josh Downs, from a season ago and high-end transfer Tez Walker, at least right now, has not been granted eligibility for this fall by the NCAA. Maye must be elite for the Tar Heels to be a top 25 team in 2023."

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest