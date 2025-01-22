Cade Klubnik projected as No. 1 QB in 2025

TigerNet Staff by

The 2025 season opener in Death Valley will feature the two top quarterbacks in college football. 247Sports projects Cade Klubnik as the No. 1 QB in the sport this season: 2025 projection: 325-of-511, 4,004 yards, 40 TDs, 5 INTs; 365 yards rushing, 5 TDs Give Dabo Swinney and Garrett Riley credit for sticking with their quarterback. Cade Klubnik was superb during his second go-around with Riley calling the plays in 2024, throwing 17 more touchdown passes than he did the previous campaign thanks to improvements made as a passer. With Bryant Wesco and T.J. Moore back to headline a talented group of receivers for the Tigers, Klubnik could have his best season yet as a senior for the defending ACC champions. His performance through the air at Texas in the playoff really showed how far he's come from the pocket. Klubnik threw three or more touchdown passes in nine different starts last season, which tied for most in college football with Cam Ward. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, the ACC Tigers' Week 1 opponent, is No. 2. "When he's on, Garrett Nussmeier has No. 1 overall pick potential. When he's off, the quarterback who once backed up Jayden Daniels can get in his head a bit leading to mistakes. Consistency trumps all with Nussmeier, who was elite in the fourth quarter in wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina, but struggled during losses to Alabama and Texas A&M. Brian Kelly and LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan hopes he's Heisman-level in 2025 and the Tigers have done all they can to ensure his weaponry is top-end around him. Three portal wideouts should help," 247Sports' Brad Crawford writes. Clemson faces one more on the Top 10 list with No. 6, South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers. Miami's Carson Beck is at No. 5, a potential ACC Championship Game opponent.

