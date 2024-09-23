Cade Klubnik picked for Davey O'Brien Great 8 QBs

FORT WORTH, Texas (Sept. 23, 2024) — The Davey O’Brien Foundation announced today that Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has been named to its Great 8 list for Week 4. The Great 8 quarterbacks list consists of: Luke Altmyer of Illinois, James Madison’s Alonza Barnett III, Bryson Daily of Army West Point, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, Blake Horvath of Navy, Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, John Mateer of Washington State and Miami’s Cam Ward. Altmyer, Barnett and Daily are now officially added to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Midseason Watch List. With the three additions, that list now stands at 55 members. The other players honored in week four were either named to the Preseason Watch List or had achieved Great 8 recognition earlier this season. The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week, selected from the Great 8 list, will be announced Tuesday at 11 a.m. (CT). The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.3 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life. In 1938, O’Brien, who wore No. 8 as a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955. Davey O’Brien Great 8: Week 4 Luke Altmyer, Illinois, Jr., 6-2, 205, Starkville, Miss. · Led Illinois to a thrilling 31-24 win at No. 22 Nebraska by completing 21 of 27 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, and adding 21 rushing yards. Alonza Barnett III, James Madison, So., 6-0, 207, Whitsett, N.C. · Set a school record with seven total touchdowns (five passing, two rushing) and amassed 487 total yards (388 passing, 99 rushing) in a 70-50 victory at North Carolina. Bryson Daily, Army, Sr., 6-0, 221, Abernathy, Texas · Rushed 23 times for 145 yards and three touchdowns and was 6-for-9 through the air for 107 yards and two scores during a 37-14 win over Rice. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss, Sr., 6-2, 225, Kaysville, Utah · Completed 22 of 31 passes for 382 yards and four touchdowns and rushed five times for 36 yards as Ole Miss downed Georgia Southern, 52-13. Blake Horvath, Navy, Jr., 6-2, 195, Hilliard, Ohio · Carried 12 times for 211 yards (17.6 yards per rush) and four touchdowns and was 9-for-12 passing for 192 yards (21.3 yards per completion) and two scores during a 56-44 win over Memphis. Cade Klubnik, Clemson, Jr., 6-2, 210, Austin, Texas · Was 16-for-24 passing for 209 yards and three touchdowns and rushed four times for 70 yards and a score in 2 ½ quarters of a 59-35 win over NC State.

John Mateer, Washington State, So., 6-1, 219, Little Elm, Texas

· Accumulated 501 yards of total offense (390 passing, 111 rushing) and five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) as the Cougars outlasted San Jose State, 54-52, in double overtime.

Cam Ward, Miami, Sr., 6-2, 223, West Columbia, Texas

· Connected on 24 of 34 pass attempts for 404 yards and three touchdowns and added five carries for 43 yards in the Hurricanes’ 50-15 win over South Florida.