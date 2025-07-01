sports_football
Parker and Woods are also considered some of the best defenders in the entire system, rated at 95 and 94 overall, respectively.
Cade Klubnik, Peter Woods, TJ Parker ranked No. 1 at their positions in EA's College Football 26
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago

Several of Clemson's top players will be go-to options in EA's College Football 26.

Cade Klubnik, T.J. Parker, and Peter Woods were all rated as the top players for their respective positions for the new game.

Avieon Terrell was also a highly rated player, slotted as the No. 4 overall cornerback in the game with a 92 overall rating.

Klubnik was ranked as the top quarterback in the game with a 92 overall rating, slotted ahead of LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State's Drew Allar.

