Cade Klubnik, T.J. Parker, and Peter Woods were all rated as the top players for their respective positions for the new game.

Parker and Woods are also considered some of the best defenders in the entire system, rated at 95 and 94 overall, respectively.

Avieon Terrell was also a highly rated player, slotted as the No. 4 overall cornerback in the game with a 92 overall rating.

Klubnik was ranked as the top quarterback in the game with a 92 overall rating, slotted ahead of LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State's Drew Allar.

