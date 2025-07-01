|
Cade Klubnik, Peter Woods, TJ Parker ranked No. 1 at their positions in EA's College Football 26
Several of Clemson's top players will be go-to options in EA's College Football 26.
Cade Klubnik, T.J. Parker, and Peter Woods were all rated as the top players for their respective positions for the new game. Parker and Woods are also considered some of the best defenders in the entire system, rated at 95 and 94 overall, respectively. Avieon Terrell was also a highly rated player, slotted as the No. 4 overall cornerback in the game with a 92 overall rating. Klubnik was ranked as the top quarterback in the game with a 92 overall rating, slotted ahead of LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State's Drew Allar. NEW: EA College Football 26 Top 20 QBs🎯 You official Top 10 Defensive Players in #CFB26 🏆 Top 5 D-Line in #CFB26 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Gv4UpdEzR7 Top 5 CBs in #CFB26 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6JRu09v8Hh
Do you agree?👀https://t.co/4kJOkqWN5i pic.twitter.com/kUcSjTkEUL
See thread below for positional Top 5s! pic.twitter.com/WohvKV8T8J
Cade Klubnik, T.J. Parker, and Peter Woods were all rated as the top players for their respective positions for the new game.
Parker and Woods are also considered some of the best defenders in the entire system, rated at 95 and 94 overall, respectively.
Avieon Terrell was also a highly rated player, slotted as the No. 4 overall cornerback in the game with a 92 overall rating.
Klubnik was ranked as the top quarterback in the game with a 92 overall rating, slotted ahead of LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State's Drew Allar.
NEW: EA College Football 26 Top 20 QBs🎯
You official Top 10 Defensive Players in #CFB26 🏆
Top 5 D-Line in #CFB26 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Gv4UpdEzR7— EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) July 1, 2025
Top 5 CBs in #CFB26 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6JRu09v8Hh— EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) July 1, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!