Cade Klubnik moves to No. 3 in the nation in passing touchdowns

Cade Klubnik pushed to No. 3 in the nation in passing touchdowns with his performance in the 48-31 win against Virginia on Saturday. He tacked on three scores to 20 total passing TDs. Klubnik ranks fifth still in ESPN’s QBR metric and in the Top 25 also in points responsible for per game (8th; 20.6), passing efficiency (11th; 164.5 rating) and total offense (17th; 294.7 YPG). Klubnik threw 19 passing touchdowns over 13 games all last season. Elsewhere in the unit he leads, the Clemson offense’s scoring per game (42) added to its total yards per game in the Top 10 nationally now (7th in PPG and YPG). Klubnik is joined among the national Top 25 leaders individually by Avieon Terrell (8th in pass breakups per game; 1.3), Wade Woodaz (8th in fumbles forced per game; 0.43), Nolan Hauser (12th in scoring per game, 10.3; 15th in field goals per game, 1.7), Antonio Williams (19th in punt returns average; 10.2), T.J. Parker (20th in forced fumbles, 0.29, and sacks per game, 0.71) and Phil Mafah (22nd in rushing yards per game, 97.4). A snapshot of the Tigers statistically going into the open date: Top 10 Blocked punts allowed 1 (0), fumbles lost 5 (1), turnovers lost 5 (4), total yards gained per game 7 (490.4), points per game 7 (42), turnover margin 8 (1.29). Top 35 Blocked punts 12 (1), sacks allowed per game 12 (0.86), passes had intercepted 14 (3), passes intercepted 15 (9), pass efficiency 18 (160.14), turnovers gained 20 (13), passing yards per game 21 (290.6), tackles for loss per game 23 (6.9), third down defense 24 (.319), defensive TDs 27 (1), rushing yards per game 27 (199.9), fewest penalties per game 33 (5.4), completion percentage 31 (.657), sacks per game 34 (2.4). 100th or worse Blocked kicks allowed 125 (3). Basic advanced stats (ESPN) SP+ ($): Offense rating - 9th; defense - 27th; special teams - 98th FPI: Offense rating - 5th; defense - 16th; special teams - 123rd Top Clemson players in national ranks Top 10: Cade Klubnik - passing TDs - 3 (20), points responsible for - 7 (144), points responsible for per game 8 (20.6); Avieon Terrell - passes defended 8 (1.3); Wade Woodaz - forced fumbles per game 8 (0.43). Top 35: Nolan Hauser - total points scored 11 (72), scoring 12 (10.3 per game), field goals per game 15 (1.71), field goal percentage 27 (.857); Klubnik - passing efficiency 11 (164.5), total offense 17 (294.7), passing yards 19 (1,836), passing yards per attempt 27 (8.4), completions per game 29 (20.9); Antonio Williams - punt returns average 19 (10.2), receiving TDs 28 (5); T.J. Parker - forced fumbles per game 20 (0.29), sacks per game 20 (0.71); Mafah - rushing yards 18 (682), rushing yards per game 22 (97.4); Cade Denhoff, Avieon Terrell, Tré Williams and Peter Nearn - fumbles recovered - 28 (1). (Stats per the NCAA, with select numbers per CFBStats.com)

