Cade Klubnik injury update, DB suffers torn ACL

Klubnik was asked about his foot after being seen walking around in a boot during classes this week.

"My foot feels great. I felt 100 percent today," Klubnik said. "I just handled it. I handled it. What the coaches told me to do and what trainers told me to do, but I feel great."

During the game, Klubnik's right ankle was heavily taped.

Swinney shared during his postgame press conference that Klubnik didn't practice Monday or Tuesday because of the injury.

"There was a lot of concern Sunday," Swinney said. "A little bit of concern Monday. Not much concern Tuesday. Didn’t look great Wednesday. But here he is. Proud of him."

In other injury updates, Swinney said that running back Will Shipley and defensive end Justin Mascoll were 'day-to-day' with their injuries.

Swinney said that sophomore safety Sherrod Covil Jr. tore his ACL in practice this week. His replacement Kylon Griffin "didn’t know he was going to play until Thursday" and had a late interception.

He also said that left guard Marcus Tate could be back for the bowl game after his knee injury.

"Maybe Marcus Tate can come back for a bowl game, if we can get to one," Swinney said.