Cade Klubnik honored in Davey O'Brien Class of 2024

The Davey O’Brien Foundation announced today that Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has been named among 35 quarterbacks in this year’s Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024. Each member of the group is now an official candidate to win the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. This year’s class includes: Drew Allar (Penn State), Luke Altmyer (Illinois), Rocco Becht (Iowa State), Carson Beck (Georgia), Max Brosmer (Minnesota), Bryson Daily (Army West Point), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Kyron Drones (Virginia Tech), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Eli Holstein (Pitt), Josh Hoover (TCU), Blake Horvath (Navy), Will Howard (Ohio State), Kevin Jennings (SMU), Avery Johnson (Kansas State), Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Riley Leonard (Notre Dame), Maddux Madsen (Boise State), John Mateer (Washington State), Jordan McCloud (Texas State), Kyle McCord (Syracuse), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Chandler Morris (North Texas), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt), Jake Retzlaff (BYU), Kurtis Rourke (Indiana), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Tyler Shough (Louisville), Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati), Caden Veltkamp (Western Kentucky), Cam Ward (Miami), Hajj-Malik Williams (UNLV) and Ben Wooldridge (Louisiana). The 35 quarterbacks have helped lead their respective teams to a combined record of 217-51 (.810), and all of the teams possess a record of better than .500 through week nine. The next step in the process will be to select the award’s 16 semifinalists from the 35 quarterbacks. The semifinalists will be chosen based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee as well as bonus ballots awarded from the first round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote. For the fifth straight year, the Fan Vote will take place on the award’s three social media platforms—Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (X)—and the top five vote getters on each platform will receive bonus committee member ballots which will be added to the votes cast by the National Selection Committee. To participate in the Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award (@daveyobrien) post highlighting their quarterback. First-round voting will close Friday, Nov. 8 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The semifinalists will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Looking ahead, the three finalists will be tabbed on Tuesday, Nov. 26, while the winner will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 12, on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.3 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life. In 1938, O’Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955. The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. About the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation's best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The Davey O'Brien Award honors candidates who exemplify Davey O'Brien's enduring character while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the Davey O'Brien Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.