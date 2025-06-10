Cade Klubnik getting firsthand look at Clemson QB future in Elite 11 competition

Klubnik is headed to Manhattan Beach, California to work as a camp counselor again for the Elite 11 QB competition from June 17-19.

Klubnik was the competition's MVP with a standout performance in 2021 ahead of winning a third consecutive state title at Westlake (Tx.) later that season.

Klubnik will get a firsthand look at Clemson's QB future with 4-star commit Tait Reynolds competing at the camp, who expressed his excitement that Klubnik will be on hand with an Instagram story shout-out.

"Let's run it!" Klubnik said to Reynolds on IG.

A throwback to Klubnik's Elite 11 performance: