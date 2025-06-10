|
Cade Klubnik getting firsthand look at Clemson QB future in Elite 11 competition
Cade Klubnik has another West Coast trip coming this offseason.
Klubnik is headed to Manhattan Beach, California to work as a camp counselor again for the Elite 11 QB competition from June 17-19. Klubnik was the competition's MVP with a standout performance in 2021 ahead of winning a third consecutive state title at Westlake (Tx.) later that season. Klubnik will get a firsthand look at Clemson's QB future with 4-star commit Tait Reynolds competing at the camp, who expressed his excitement that Klubnik will be on hand with an Instagram story shout-out. "Let's run it!" Klubnik said to Reynolds on IG. A throwback to Klubnik's Elite 11 performance:
