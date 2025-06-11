Cade Klubnik enters season outside Top 5 QBs according to national ranking

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Cade Klubnik enters the 2025 season with some room to move up according to one QB metric. College Football Network's QB+ has him at No. 7 overall going into the highly-anticipated 2025 campaign. He had a B- grade for last year (82.2) and ranked 16th overall. "A calm presence under center, he enters 2025 as a high-profile draft prospect and one of college football’s best. Only two other returning college football quarterbacks had a better pressured EPA per dropback (0.1) than Klubnik last year, a significant component of his 82.2 (B-) QB+ grade," College Football Network's Oliver Hodgkinson said. "He didn’t produce any earth-shattering performances per our metric, but still had four games with an 80+ grade. If it weren’t for the season-opening loss to Georgia (66.8, D grade), his overall grade for 2024 would be much higher. "Klubnik leads all returning passers after throwing 36 touchdowns in 2024. He also leads all returning ACC quarterbacks in total pass EPA (114.19), according to TruMedia. A big play threat waiting to happen, he tied for the ACC lead of plays over 50 yards last fall (7) and had more 20+ yard plays (57) than any quarterback returning to the conference in 2025." Hodgkinson is big on Klubnik's potential success this season. "Haynes King (7.0) was the only ACC quarterback with a better touchdown-to-interception rate than Klubnik (6.0) in 2024. Expect big things from the Clemson quarterback during his third season operating Garrett Riley’s offense, including a trip to New York in December if he continues his upward career trajectory," he said. Clemson faces No. 2 on the ranking in Week 1 with LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (84.5 grade, B, 8th last year). "His grade success goes beyond the traditional box score statistics. No other returning college football quarterback came close to Nussmeier’s performance on money downs last fall," Hodgkinson said. "The LSU quarterback converted on third and fourth down on 49.7% of his attempts. Furthermore, no other quarterback in the SEC with over 200 passing attempts in 2024 picked up a first down or touchdown at a higher clip (37.2%) than the Tigers’ star passer. "While being viewed as a traditional pocket passer by most analysts, Nussmeier had a surprisingly large amount of success on both designed runs and scramble plays last fall. If he can cut down on turnover-worthy plays (the LSU quarterback led the SEC in interceptions last year), Nussmeier could end 2025 as the highest graded passer by our metric." Georgia Tech's King is the next foe ranked (No. 9; 82.1 grade in 2024), then Duke's Darian Mensah (10; 82.1 2024 grade), SMU's Kevin Jennings (12; 81.3 2024 grade), and UNC's Gio Lopez (19; 79.7 2024 grade). South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers did not receive a Top 25 ranking. PFF, 247Sports and more national outlets have had Klubnik as the No. 1 QB in college football this season. Oklahoma's John Mateer topped the College Football Network grading. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!