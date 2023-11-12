By the numbers: Clemson defense leads country in defensive TDs, Top 10 in several more areas

The four-pick game vaulted Clemson to No. 10 in the nation with interceptions (10th; 12) to pair with a Top 10 defensive unit in defensive TDs (1st; 4), pass efficiency defense (5th; 101.81), total defense (6th; 271.8 YPG), passing defense (7th; 162.5 YPG) and tackles for loss per game (9th; 7.8).

The best offense-related category is time of possession, where the Tigers moved up to 18th in the country after having one drive set a Clemson record on Saturday (9:51 off the clock).

For ESPN's SP+ metric, Clemson holds a No. 20 ranking overall, with the No. 37 offense, No. 14 defense and No. 74 special teams group. Clemson is also 20th overall with ESPN's Football Power Index as the No. 2 team from the ACC (Florida State is 8th there).

Clemson

Top 10 ranks

Defensive TDs 1 (4), passing efficiency defense 5 (101.81 rating), total defense 6 (271.8 YPG), passing defense 7 (162.5 YPG), tackles for loss 9 (7.8 PG), passes intercepted 10 (12).

Top 35 ranks

Turnovers gained 11 (19), fewest penalties per game 12 (4.5), time of possession 18 (32:12), rushing defense 19 (109.3 YPG), fewest penalty yards per game 20 (42), third down defense 25 (.336), fumbles recovered 28 (7), fourth down defense 34 (.429).

80th or worse

Tackles for loss allowed 92 (6.4 PG), turnovers lost 107 (18), red zone offense 111 (.750), blocked kicks allowed 116 (3), kickoff return defense 125 (25.4 per), passing yards per completion 124 (10.1), fumbles lost 125 (11), field goal make percentage 127 (50*).

Top Clemson players in national ranks

Top 10: N/A

Top 35: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - TFLs per game 19 (1.3); Cade Klubnik - Completions per game 21 (22.4); Hamp Greene - punt returns 34 (7.3).

(Stat rankings per the NCAA of all eligible teams and CFBStats.com; *CFBStats.com stat with all 133 teams.)