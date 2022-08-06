CLEMSON FOOTBALL

BT Potter named No. 1 kicker in ACC
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Aug 6, Sat 08:23

Check out the following video as Clemson placekicker BT Potter was ranked as the No. 1 kicker in the ACC conference, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The ACC returns many of its top kickers and punters for the 2022 season. Miami might have the best pair of kicking specialists in the conference with Andres Borregales and Lou Hedly. Hedly was an All-ACC Second-Team player and Borregales was 45-45 on extra points and tied a Miami record with a 55-yard field goal. Pitt kicker Sam Scarton returns after setting the school's scoring record with 120 points in 2021. Duke punter Porter Wilson was just one of three ACC punters with at least 15 punts of 50+ yards and at least 20 punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Clemson's B.T Potter returns to the Tigers after a 2021 season where he was All-ACC Second-Team.

