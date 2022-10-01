CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Bryan Bresee has a non-football injury that is keeping him out for the top-10 clash with NC State.
Bryan Bresee out for NC State game
2022 Oct 1, Sat 17:46

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will not play in tonight’s game against NC State after battling a medical situation this week.

Bresee is battling a non-football medical issue that required bloodwork and observation this week, sources told TigerNet. The family received good news on the tests late this week and it is not expected to be a long-term issue.

As always, our thoughts and prayers are with the Bresee family as they handle a difficult time.

