Bryan Bresee on playing for Ella: "I know she is still watching over me"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 24, Sat 17:53

Clemson standout defensive lineman Bryan Bresee spoke to the media in postgame about the 51-45 win over Wake Forest and was asked how he was coping with the recent passing of his 15-year-old sister Ella.

"It's been my role the last 17-18 months of just playing football and bringing joy to my family," Bresee told TigerNet's David Hood. "That was my purpose at the time. I will continue to do that, and I know she is still watching over me."

Swinney said during his postgame press conference that he wasn't able to see the Bresee family in pregame but hopes the victory brought them some happiness.

"Hopefully, they can have a little joy tonight and have something to celebrate," he said.

Nice photo of Bresee with his teammates right after the win:

