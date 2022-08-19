Three Tigers named to CBS Sports preseason All-America team

Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, Trenton Simpson named CBS All-America

TigerNet Staff by

A familiar trio of Tiger defenders are expected to be among the elite in college football this year.

Bryan Bresee was named to the CBS Sports All-America first team and Myles Murphy and Trenton Simpson made the second team in preseason selections this week.

Bresee is the lone first team pick from the ACC and Clemson's three make up almost half of the league's total selections (7) over the two teams.

The three Tiger defenders are found in plenty of NFL draft first-round projections and draft analyst big boards.

The group was also all named among college football's top "freaks" by The Athletic.

Among scheduled opponents this season, Notre Dame has four picks at center (Jarrett Patterson; 1st), defensive back (Brandon Joseph; 1st), tight end (Michael Mayer; 2nd) and defensive line (Isaiah Foskey; 2nd); South Carolina (DB Cam Smith), Miami (DB James Williams) and Syracuse (RB Sean Tucker) each have second-team picks.