Two Tigers make ESPN's McShay top-50 2023 NFL draft rankings

Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy make ESPN's Todd McShay top-50 2023 NFL draft rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's top NFL prospects have come in threes among analysis for the 2023 NFL draft: defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, defensive end Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson.

ESPN's Todd McShay is only very high on two of that trio currently ($), where he has Murphy at No. 10 overall and Bresee at No. 13.

"Murphy has the strength and length to stack and shed offensive tackles defending the run, but there is some room for improvement locating the ball and getting off blocks in time to make the play. As a pass-rusher, he can drive back tackles and rip under their inside arms to power upfield, helping him post 7.5 sacks last season," McShay said. "Murphy has the bend and closing burst to win with speed off the edge, and his strength, quickness and active hands make him a problem when he kicks inside. But he doesn't always seem to have a plan or counter ready, and his tape is a little inconsistent."

"Bresee is a dominant run defender with the upper-body strength to stack and shed. He has the quick hands and feet to slip and split blockers. And Bresee is effective running stunts, tracks the quarterback well and gets his hands up in passing lanes."

Notably Simpson is absent but he is ranked as the No. 3 inside linebacker with a 78 grade. For comparison, Murphy is the top defensive end with a 91 grade and Bresee is the No. 2 defensive tackle with a 90 grade.

The other graded Tigers are Xavier Thomas (No. 11 DE; 55 grade) and KJ Henry (No. 12 DE; 43) at defensive end, Tyler Davis (No. 15 DT; 60) and Ruke Orhorhoro (No. 16; 59) at defensive tackle and Sheridan Jones at cornerback (No. 18 CB; 58).