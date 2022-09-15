CLEMSON FOOTBALL

RIP Ella Bresee
Bryan Bresee announces passing of his sister Ella
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 15, Thu 09:26

Tough news to report on.

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced via Instagram on Thursday morning the passing of his beloved sister Ella after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer.

She was just 15 years old.

"My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle," Bresee posted. "Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear."

The Clemson football team celebrated Ella the week building up to the Furman game with her in town but she had to be airlifted back to Washington D.C. before Saturday's game with health concerns.

The team wore #E11aStrong shirts pregame and after the Furman win to show their unwavering support for her and the family.

Dabo Swinney wasn't really concerned when asked this week about Bresee's availability for Saturday's game against La Tech, as family comes first over football.

"Not sure right now," Swinney said during his press conference. “He’ll play if he wants to play, but he’s got more important things to focus on right now other than football. A lot more important things than the game of football for that young man right now."

TigerNet would like to give out our most heartfelt condolences to Bryan and the entire Bresee family.

