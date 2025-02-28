|
Brie Clark makes history as only collegiate gymnastic to complete the Biles I on floor
History made in Tiger Town.
Clemson gymnastic Brie Clark made history on Friday night doing the Biles I during her impressive floor routine. She is the first collegiate gymnast in history to successfully complete the move. It consists of a double layout with a half twist in the second flip, named after gymnast icon Simon Biles. One of the reasons this move is so complex is the blind landing at the end. Check out the historic move below: History. Made. 🥹#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/ydrVTWIHTT SHE REALLY DID THAT 🤩
Tonight Brie Clark makes history as the only collegiate gymnast to successfully compete the Biles I on floor!#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/qzE1Hw0PsN
