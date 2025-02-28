sports_football
Brie Clark makes history as only collegiate gymnastic to complete the Biles I on floor

Brie Clark makes history as only collegiate gymnastic to complete the Biles I on floor
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 2 hours ago

History made in Tiger Town.

Clemson gymnastic Brie Clark made history on Friday night doing the Biles I during her impressive floor routine.

She is the first collegiate gymnast in history to successfully complete the move.

It consists of a double layout with a half twist in the second flip, named after gymnast icon Simon Biles.

One of the reasons this move is so complex is the blind landing at the end.

Check out the historic move below:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Live from DKS: Clemson vs. South Carolina opener
Live from DKS: Clemson vs. South Carolina opener
Brie Clark makes history as only collegiate gymnastic to complete the Biles I on floor
Brie Clark makes history as only collegiate gymnastic to complete the Biles I on floor
Spring Practice Observations: Colorful language, great weather, and new faces
Spring Practice Observations: Colorful language, great weather, and new faces
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts