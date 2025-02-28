|
Brie Clark makes history as only collegiate gymnast to complete the Biles I on floor
History made in Tiger Town.
Clemson gymnast Brie Clark made history on Friday night doing the Biles I during her impressive floor routine. She is the first collegiate gymnast in history to successfully complete the move. It consists of a double layout with a half twist in the second flip, named after gymnast icon Simon Biles. One of the reasons this move is so complex is the blind landing at the end. Check out the historic move below: History. Made. 🥹#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/ydrVTWIHTT Biles later congratulated her: Brie Clark’s face when she saw Simone Biles commented on the video of her performing the Biles I for the first time ever in NCAA gymnastics 😮🤯 SHE REALLY DID THAT 🤩
A moment she will never forget 🙌
(via @ClemsonGym) pic.twitter.com/qjt6XBmv2t
Tonight Brie Clark makes history as the only collegiate gymnast to successfully compete the Biles I on floor!#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/qzE1Hw0PsN
Clemson gymnast Brie Clark made history on Friday night doing the Biles I during her impressive floor routine.
She is the first collegiate gymnast in history to successfully complete the move.
It consists of a double layout with a half twist in the second flip, named after gymnast icon Simon Biles.
One of the reasons this move is so complex is the blind landing at the end.
Check out the historic move below:
History. Made. 🥹#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/ydrVTWIHTT— Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) March 1, 2025
Biles later congratulated her:
Brie Clark’s face when she saw Simone Biles commented on the video of her performing the Biles I for the first time ever in NCAA gymnastics 😮🤯
SHE REALLY DID THAT 🤩
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!