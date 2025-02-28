sports_football
Brie Clark makes history as only collegiate gymnast to complete the Biles I on floor

Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 16 hours ago

History made in Tiger Town.

Clemson gymnast Brie Clark made history on Friday night doing the Biles I during her impressive floor routine.

She is the first collegiate gymnast in history to successfully complete the move.

It consists of a double layout with a half twist in the second flip, named after gymnast icon Simon Biles.

One of the reasons this move is so complex is the blind landing at the end.

Check out the historic move below:

Biles later congratulated her:

