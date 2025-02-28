Brie Clark makes history as only collegiate gymnast to complete the Biles I on floor

Clemson gymnast Brie Clark made history on Friday night doing the Biles I during her impressive floor routine.

She is the first collegiate gymnast in history to successfully complete the move.

It consists of a double layout with a half twist in the second flip, named after gymnast icon Simon Biles.

One of the reasons this move is so complex is the blind landing at the end.

Check out the historic move below:

Biles later congratulated her:

Brie Clark’s face when she saw Simone Biles commented on the video of her performing the Biles I for the first time ever in NCAA gymnastics 😮🤯



A moment she will never forget 🙌



(via @ClemsonGym) pic.twitter.com/qjt6XBmv2t — espnW (@espnW) March 1, 2025