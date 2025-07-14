Brian Kelly on Clemson opener: "We still think we are THE DEATH VALLEY"

SEC Media Days kicked off on Monday with coaches and players across the conference previewing the 2025 college football season, including LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who addressed the Tigers’ highly anticipated season opener against Clemson. Kelly said that it will be a top-tier challenge for his team. "It's also a program that is considered a premier program," Kelly said of the ACC Tigers. "We got an incredible challenge that we are excited about and one that we are looking forward to." Kelly had a playful jab at Clemson, as both schools play at stadiums nicknamed Death Valley. "We still think we are THE DEATH VALLEY. They can use the name, too. We are letting them borrow it. But at the end of the day, it is about the respect I have for him (Dabo Swinney) and the development of his program and then maintaining that consistently year in and year out." Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Clemson will face off against LSU on August 30 at 7:30 PM on ABC - a matchup with major early playoff implications and conference bragging rights.

'We still think we are THE Death Valley'@LSUfootball Coach Brian Kelly makes bold claim ahead of season-opening matchup at @ClemsonFB .



Also compliments Coach Dabo Swinney's sustained success in Tiger town. pic.twitter.com/1rwUiSf6TV — Carmine Gemei (@CarmineGemei) July 14, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!