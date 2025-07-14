Brian Kelly on Clemson opener stakes: "It's on the monitor every day" to go 1-0

SEC media days are here. Clemson will have its eyes on a few teams, but the top priority will be monitoring LSU ahead of the opener in Death Valley. With Kelly yet to win an opener with the Bayou Bengals, he stressed the importance of starting 1-0 with a win over Clemson. Kelly feels like this is a goal they can achieve, with a win for either program being the catalyst for plenty of momentum in the 2025 season. "We've made it a specific goal," Kelly said. "Goal setting is something we are all familiar with in college football, everybody talks about goals. We've made this a specific goal, meaning it's tangible for our guys. If you go through our weight room, we've got a Clemson paw print on the bags we hit every day. It's on the monitor every day." Kelly spoke a little bit more about it to ESPN earlier this offseason. "We've circled the game, and I've never done that before in openers," Kelly said. "It's all over our weight room. It's all over workouts. We're wearing shirts. We're doing the kumbaya of we're playing Clemson, and we need to beat Clemson. Is that too much pressure? No. I think we've got a enough mature veteran guys on this team. We had a clear conversation about why we're doing it, and they're all-in on that. "Clemson is a top 5 team, and we think we have a legitimate roster that's been supported over time in the transfer portal. A good combination. Like I said...you go on the road, you better bring a defense. This is the first year that I believe have the pieces in place to go into a very difficult place to play and come out victorious." LSU put Clemson paw prints on the bags it hits in the weight room and “1-0” on screens all over the building.



Brian Kelly: “We’ve made this a specific goal.” pic.twitter.com/7B65J0AVDF — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) July 14, 2025

