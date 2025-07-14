|
Brian Kelly compares Cade Klubnik's development to Jayden Daniels: "It's night and day"
Brian Kelly sees a little bit of Jayden Daniels in Cade Klubnik.
The former LSU Heisman trophy-winning quarterback saw a surge in his final year, and Kelly sees that potentially happening with Clemson's quarterback.
Klubnik is being tabbed as a Heisman favorite, competing with quarterbacks LaNorris Sellers and Arch Manning for the odds-on favorite spot.
"If you take his opener against UGA vs. where he finished, it's night and day," Kelly said. "What I see more than anything is a guy that has had great strides, made great improvement, and is playing really confident football.”
