sports_football
"If you take his opener against UGA vs. where he finished, it's night and day," Kelly said. "What I see more than anything is a guy that has had great strides, made great improvement, and is playing really confident football.”

Brian Kelly compares Cade Klubnik's development to Jayden Daniels: "It's night and day"
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  6 hours ago

Brian Kelly sees a little bit of Jayden Daniels in Cade Klubnik.

The former LSU Heisman trophy-winning quarterback saw a surge in his final year, and Kelly sees that potentially happening with Clemson's quarterback.

Klubnik is being tabbed as a Heisman favorite, competing with quarterbacks LaNorris Sellers and Arch Manning for the odds-on favorite spot.

"If you take his opener against UGA vs. where he finished, it's night and day," Kelly said. "What I see more than anything is a guy that has had great strides, made great improvement, and is playing really confident football.”

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
5-star LB sets decision date, has Clemson as finalist
5-star LB sets decision date, has Clemson as finalist
It's Go Time: Clemson football kicks off the 2025 season with an expanded media day
It's Go Time: Clemson football kicks off the 2025 season with an expanded media day
Clemson pitcher commit selected in MLB draft
Clemson pitcher commit selected in MLB draft
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week