Brian Dawkins makes NFL All Quarter Century team

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

It stands to reason that Clemson football's NFL Hall of Famer was one of the best players this century. ESPN named an NFL All Quarter Century team recently to cover the first 25 years of 2000s, honoring Philadelphia Eagles standout safety Brian Dawkins on the list: Teams: Eagles (1996-2008), Broncos (2009-11) Résumé since 2000: 22.5 sacks, 29 forced fumbles, 25 interceptions, five-time All-Pro Dawkins delivered some huge hits during his 12 seasons this quarter century, as evidenced by the fact that he forced the second-most fumbles among DBs in our span and finished with the third-most sacks. When Dawkins was on the Eagles from 2000 to '08, Philadelphia ranked third in EPA allowed per dropback on defense. -- Seth Walder Dawkins has a lifetime achievement award in his name associated with Clemson football's annual team awards banquet. Dawkins played at Clemson in 1992-95 as a strong safety. He was a Second-team All-American by AP and Sporting News in 1995 and was a first-Team All-ACC selection in 1995. He was also named second team All-ACC in 1993 and 1994. He was eighth in the nation in interceptions (6) in 1995, and set a school record for most interceptions in a quarter against Duke with three in 1995, earning Sports Illustrated’s National Defensive-Player-of-the-Week. In the Clemson career record book, Dawkins finished tied for second in Clemson history in takeaways (15) and third in Tiger history in tackles by a defensive back (247). He was also tied for eighth for most career interceptions with 11. Dawkins was honored nine times with Pro Bowl selections. He played in 224 games over 16 seasons and logged 37 interceptions, 36 forced fumbles, 26 sacks, 59 TFLs and over 1100 combo tackles (1,147). You didn’t want to mess with #20 with the tinted visor. 😤



Happy birthday to @Eagles legend @BrianDawkins! pic.twitter.com/H4IpwDcZ2P — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) October 13, 2022

