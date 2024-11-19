Brent Venables says his wife's cancer has returned

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Venables family will always have a special place in the hearts of Clemson fans. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables shared on Monday during his weekly coaches show that his wife Julie's cancer is back after her being cancer free in March. “Last Monday, she had surgery to remove her lymph nodes and her tumor, and she’s doing amazing. Her spirit and her strength, just nothing short of amazing,” Venables told the co-hosts. “We’ve got a great team and great faith. It’s in God’s hands. But a big part of that battle is her wanting us to fight and keep swinging, so that’s what she’s doing.” Monday was Julie's third cancer surgery. “She’s doing good,” Brent Venables said. “Back in May she went through some testing and had some elevated blood work, so got it checked out, and her cancer had returned. So we put together a really good game plan and consulted with lots of people. Went to New York City, they got a really good specialty hospital there. So the last several months, she’s been going back and forth doing her chemo treatments there.” Brent and Julie have four children, including sons Jake and Tyler, who have both played football at Clemson. Oklahoma will face off against Alabama on Saturday (7:30 PM/ABC).

