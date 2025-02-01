Brent Venables announces hiring of Wes Goodwin as assistant linebackers coach

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the addition of two defensive staff members on Saturday. Nate Dreiling has been hired as inside linebackers coach and Wes Goodwin was named assistant linebackers/outside linebackers coach. Further establishing Oklahoma's renewed defensive prowess, the program will now lay claim to four staff members (Venables, Dreiling, Goodwin and Brandon Hall) who have held the role of defensive coordinator in their careers, and two more (Todd Bates and Jay Valai) who currently serve as co-defensive coordinators. As part of the staffing shifts, Venables will serve as defensive play-caller on game days. "I have reflected on all facets of our program over the past several weeks," said Venables. "Since I was hired as head coach, we have carefully assembled the defensive personnel and scheme that is suited to compete at the highest level, and we've built a deep and talented roster ready for the moment. I have high expectations for our program and will do everything in my power to achieve our goals for our players. To that end, I will take over defensive play-calling responsibilities for the 2025 season. "Adding Nate and Wes to our team, with their extensive and diverse experience, simply adds to my expectations and excitement for our defensive unit. I'm energized by the prospect of getting back into play-calling and for the continued momentum I see us gaining with the strategic moves we're making on both sides of the ball. The addition of Ben Arbuckle as a young, innovative and proven offensive coordinator, as well as the talented players we've added via the transfer portal, have me equally excited about the immediate future of our offense." Goodwin, who spent a total of 13 seasons across two stints at Clemson, was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021 at Clemson after Venables was named head coach at Oklahoma. He previously served as a graduate assistant from 2009-11, and under Venables as a defensive analyst from 2012-14 and senior defensive analyst from 2018-21. He also spent three years with the Arizona Cardinals as an assistant to head coach Bruce Arians from 2015-17. In 2024, Goodwin helped guide Clemson to the ACC Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers ranked 10th nationally in takeaways (26), 14th in interceptions (16), 19th in fumbles recovered (10), 24th in tackles for loss (6.9 per game), 37th in sacks (2.5 per game) and 42nd in scoring defense (23.0 points per game). Clemson's 2023 defense ranked eighth nationally in total defense (287.8 yards allowed per game), eighth in passing defense (173.2 yards allowed per game), 24th in rushing defense (114.6 yards allowed per game) and 30th in scoring defense (21.1 points allowed per game). The Tigers tied for the national lead in takeaways (28), defensive touchdowns (five) and pick-sixes (four), tying school records set in 1990 for defensive touchdowns and interceptions returned for a TD. Clemson also ranked in the Top 10 nationally in first downs allowed per game (14.2; third) and interceptions (16; tied for 10th) in 2023. In his first full season as defensive coordinator in 2022, Clemson ranked among the top 25 nationally in scoring defense (20.9 points allowed per game; 22nd), rushing defense (102.7 yards allowed per game; 13th), yards allowed per carry (3.25; ninth), sacks (44; tied for fourth) and tackles for loss (111; second). Goodwin tutored Jeremiah Trotter Jr., a 2023 Butkus Award finalist and a two-time All-America linebacker (2022 and '23), who became a fifth-round pick in the NFL Draft and plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. Trotter and linebacker Barrett Carter were among the five Clemson defensive players to earn All-ACC recognition in 2023. Carter also earned All-America honors in 2022 and was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2024. Linebacker Trenton Simpson was a top-100 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. During Goodwin's three years with the Arizona Cardinals, the teams compiled a 28-19-1 overall record. In 2015, the Cardinals went 13-3 to win the NFC West division and reached the NFC Championship Game. Goodwin began his coaching career as a baseball manager at Mississippi State under legendary coach Ron Polk before transitioning to football. He then served as a student assistant and graduate assistant for the Bulldogs' football program. Goodwin earned his bachelor's degree from Mississippi State in 2007 and his master's degree in 2009. He and his wife, Jennalee, have two daughters (Emma and Allie).