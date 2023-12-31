BREAKING

Will Shipley won't have to have surgery on his knee (Photo by Merrell Mann).
Breaking: Will Shipley gets good news after MRI
by - Senior Writer - 2023 Dec 31 18:46

Clemson running back Will Shipley received good news Sunday after an MRI of his knee. Shipley was injured late in Clemson's 38-35 victory over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl Friday and had to be carted off the field.

An MRI back in Clemson showed no structural damage and no surgery is needed, head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed to TigerNet through a spokesman.

Shipley only had 29 rushing yards but had a pivotal kickoff return that set up the game-winning drive for the Tigers.

He had 132 all-purpose yards, with 94 coming on kickoff returns.

On his return, he suffered a leg injury and was seen on the field with crutches during the postgame celebration.

Shipley finished the season with 827 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also had 31 catches for 244 yards and two more scores.

Shipley has not announced yet if he is going pro or returning to Clemson for another season.

