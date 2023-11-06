Breaking: Gametime announced for Clemson-North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 12, Nov. 16-18. Thursday, Nov. 16 Boston College at Pitt, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced Saturday, Nov. 18 Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m. ET on The CW Network NC State at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock – previously announced North Alabama at Florida State, 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network The following two games will be flexed as six-day determinations and be designated after the games on Nov. 11. Saturday, Nov. 18 Louisville at Miami, Noon ET on ABC OR ESPN North Carolina at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. on ABC OR ESPN ACC Notes Through the first 10 weeks of the season: Florida State (No. 4) and Louisville (No. 13) were both ranked in the first College Football Playoff Rankings, which came out on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The ACC has three teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week - Florida State (No. 4), Louisville (No. 11) and North Carolina (No. 24). Duke, Clemson and NC State are also receiving votes. No other conference has more teams that are bowl eligible to date than the ACC with seven teams – Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Miami, Duke, Boston College and NC State. Florida State is 9-0 overall and 7-0 in ACC play to start the season, the Seminoles’ best start since 2014 when they started 13-0 and posted a perfect 8-0 ACC record. The Seminoles are one of just seven undefeated teams remaining in FBS. Florida State clinched a spot in the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game on Dec. 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ACC had six teams start the season at 4-0, which tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936). 42.1 percent of the ACC’s conference games (16-of-38) this season have been decided by one score or less (8 points or less). The ACC has had six games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football" and will have hosted nine ABC Saturday Noon Games with Georgia Tech at Clemson this week - the most of any FBS conference. The ACC has made 32 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 over the first 10 weeks of the season. With the announcement of the Week 12 game times and networks, to date, 21 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, while the ACC Network will also feature 37 games. Of the 21 full national ABC telecasts, 13 different league programs will be featured. Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will feature the top two teams based on the highest winning percentage in regular-season conference play. If necessary, the league’s tiebreaker policy will be used to determine the participants.