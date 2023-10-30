BREAKING

Clemson's new ACC football schedule rotation for the next seven seasons was announced.
Clemson's new ACC football schedule rotation for the next seven seasons was announced.

Breaking: Clemson's new ACC football schedule rotation announced for next seven years
by - 2023 Oct 30 18:03

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today its future football schedule model for the next seven years, 2024 through 2030. With the addition of the ACC’s three new member institutions next summer – University of California (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University – the new football scheduling model will go into effect beginning with the 2024 season. After more than a month of significant discussions, the format has been adopted by the league’s athletic directors.

The 2023-24 Football Schedule Model was revealed live on ACC PM: Football Schedule Model Release at 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

The new schedule will continue with no divisions, feature 17 schools and will increase the number of annual conference matchups from 56 to 68. The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will compete in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Cal, SMU and Stanford to the ACC and look forward to having them compete beginning in the fall of 2024,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Throughout the entire scheduling model process, the membership was incredibly thoughtful and purposeful in building a creative, flexible and aggressive conference scheduling model while keeping the student-athlete experience at the forefront. The excitement and anticipation for our teams, alumni and fans will undoubtedly build as we look ahead to the future of this incredible conference.”

The approved format will continue to have each member institution play eight conference games per season, with all 17 teams playing each other at least twice over the next seven seasons – once at home and once on the road. The current 14 conference teams will play a total of three times each in California over the seven years and none will travel west to California in back-to-back seasons.

The new scheduling model protects 16 annual matchups. Of the 16 matchups, 11 are retained from the current 3-5-5 schedule model, two are restored rivalries from the divisional format in Miami-Virginia Tech and NC State-Wake Forest and the three new schools fill the remaining three. The annual protected matchups are Boston College-Syracuse, Boston College-Pitt, Syracuse-Pitt, North Carolina-Virginia, North Carolina-Duke, North Carolina-NC State, NC State-Wake Forest, NC State-Duke, Duke-Wake Forest, Virginia Tech-Virginia, Florida State-Clemson, Miami-Florida State, Miami-Virginia Tech, Stanford-Cal, Stanford-SMU, and Cal-SMU.

Each team’s opponents over the next seven years can be found below as part of year-by-year composite graphics. The 2024 ACC Football schedule with specific game dates for all matchups will be announced at 9 p.m. on January 31, 2024, as part of ACC Network’s ACC Huddle: 2024 Schedule Reveal.

CLEMSON ACC OPPONENTS (2024-30)

2024

Home: Louisville, NC State, Virginia, Stanford

Away: Pitt, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Florida State

2025

Home: Syracuse, Duke, Florida State, SMU

Away: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Georgia Tech

2026

Home: North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Miami (Fla.)

Away: Syracuse, Duke, Florida State, Cal

2027

Home: Boston College, Wake Forest, Florida State, Stanford

Away: Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech, SMU

2028

Home: Syracuse, Louisville, NC State, Pitt

Away: Virginia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Stanford

2029

Home: Virginia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Cal

Away: Pitt, North Carolina, Miami (Fla.), SMU

2030

Home: North Carolina, Duke, Virginia Tech, Miami (Fla.)

Away: Boston College, Wake Forest, Florida State, Cal


Subject (Replies: 37) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson's new ACC football schedule rotation announced for next seven years
 TigerNet News®
spacer That's cute
 geech72®
spacer Re: That's cute
 grrowl
spacer Re: That's cute
 BubbaSlim
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's new ACC football schedule rotation announced for next seven years
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's new ACC football schedule rotation announced for next seven years
 DWTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's new ACC football schedule rotation announced for next seven years
 tigerpaw®
spacer its odd meanwhile duke is protected with unc and nc state
 tgrfan42069
spacer They said "Screw Clemson...As long as the NC schools are happy"***
 goclemsontigs
spacer Re: They said "Screw Clemson...As long as the NC schools are happy"***
 superdupertiger
spacer Next intriguing home schedule: 2026. Have fun selling tickets!***
 arizona
spacer My bad, 2025 has LSU so that helps.***
 arizona
spacer Re: Next intriguing home schedule: 2026. Have fun selling tickets!***
 grrowl
spacer Re: Next intriguing home schedule: 2026. Have fun selling tickets!***
 grrowl
spacer Next year is even worse...Only intriguing opponent is Stanford...***
 goclemsontigs
spacer Where the blue ridge yawns indeed***
 geech72®
spacer So FSU is our only annual matchup?***
 Tiger95
spacer YUP. Bye bye GT and NCST.***
 goclemsontigs
spacer Re: So FSU is our only annual matchup?***
 73DNGPaw
spacer Only Clemson-FSU was protected. Goodbye GT and Textile Bowl.
 goclemsontigs
spacer They did a good job of minimizing the number of games they have to fix...
 kgpittm®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's new ACC football schedule rotation announced for next seven years
 palmettoson
spacer You think Kansas and Baylor would be better???
 goclemsontigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's new ACC football schedule rotation announced for next seven years
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's new ACC football schedule rotation announced for next seven years
 fchrisgrimm®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's new ACC football schedule rotation announced for next seven years
 grrowl
spacer Exactly!***
 goclemsontigs
spacer Only because UNC picked UVA instead.***
 goclemsontigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's new ACC football schedule rotation announced for next seven years
 momartiger
spacer Trying to knock out either FSU/CLEMSON
 coachmac
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's new ACC football schedule rotation announced for next seven years
 GaTiger5®
spacer Are we in the MWAC?
 RC1985
spacer In fairness.
 uproar84
spacer Re: In fairness.
 ncwolfpacker
spacer conference schedule looks awful
 NIKE
spacer Re: conference schedule looks awful
 trk1
spacer Re: conference schedule looks awful
 superdupertiger
spacer Re: conference schedule looks awful
 Mecklenburg Tiger
Read all 37 replies on the Football Board
