Breaking: Clemson WR out for season with injury

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Sunday media teleconference and shared an unfortunate injury report on redshirt freshman receiver Cole Turner. Swinney shared that the speedy receiver is out for the season after getting injured on a deep pass in the end zone against Florida Atlantic. "The biggest thing coming out of the game is what we are going to lose Cole Turner," Swinney said. My heart breaks for him. I think this kid is going to be a superstar before he gets out of here. He tore three of his abductor muscles, so we will have to repair that. That's going to be it for him for the season." Swinney is disappointed for Turner cause he knows what a hard worker he is. "So, I really hate that for him," Swinney said. "Again, a kid that was on his way to have a big-time year ahead of him. But good news for him. He's got his whole career in front of him. He knows he can do it. It's just heartbreaking cause he worked really hard. I know what he brings to the table. But again, we'll have a lot of great days with Cole Turner in the years to come, but we're definitely going to miss him." Swinney is not sure if Turner will have the surgery scheduled for this week or not, but optimistic on Turner's future. "He'll bounce back better than ever," Swinney said. "So just part of his journey, part of his story. I know he'll handle it the best he can, attack his rehab, and come back better than ever." Turner had two catches for 21 yards against Duke in the season-opening game and a catch for seven yards against Florida Atlantic. In 2022, he had eight receptions for 161 yards in only 102 offensive snaps over three games. Thanks to research assistance from @TimBourret while I was on our Orange Bowl site visit, we now know Cole Turner became only the third Clemson player ever to produce a 100-yard receiving performance within the first two games of a career. pic.twitter.com/xA5Zs6jKJ5 — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) December 9, 2022

