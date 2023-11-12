Breaking: Clemson TE out for season with torn ACL

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his media teleconference on Sunday night and shared an update on team injuries after the win over Georgia Tech. Swinney said that veteran tight end Sage Ennis tore his ACL during the contest and will be out for the season. “Sage, we did lose him. He tore his ACL, so he's going to have to have surgery this week,” Swinney said. “I hate that for him. He has made some big plays and is one of our most physical guys. He was the one major injury that we had." Besides his blocking, he had three catches for 52 yards this season. Swinney said that they have some depth at the position with youngsters Josh Sapp, Olsen Patt-Henry, and Markus Dixon to pick up the slack. “Josh (Sapp) is ready. He has been waiting his time. He is a very natural athlete," Swinney said. "He's very instinctive and understands the nuances of the game. He has played running back, safety, linebacker, defensive end, everything. He has a unique athleticism to him. He plays with great confidence. He took advantage of his opportunity yesterday. It also puts Olsen (Patt-Henry) in the fray as well. We have high expectations for him. Markus Dixon is another guy who can now play if we need him to since there are only a couple games left. Our depth starting this week will be deeper."

