Breaking: Clemson TE out for season with torn ACL

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 12 18:19

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his media teleconference on Sunday night and shared an update on team injuries after the win over Georgia Tech.

Swinney said that veteran tight end Sage Ennis tore his ACL during the contest and will be out for the season.

“Sage, we did lose him. He tore his ACL, so he's going to have to have surgery this week,” Swinney said. “I hate that for him. He has made some big plays and is one of our most physical guys. He was the one major injury that we had."

Besides his blocking, he had three catches for 52 yards this season.

Swinney said that they have some depth at the position with youngsters Josh Sapp, Olsen Patt-Henry, and Markus Dixon to pick up the slack.

“Josh (Sapp) is ready. He has been waiting his time. He is a very natural athlete," Swinney said. "He's very instinctive and understands the nuances of the game. He has played running back, safety, linebacker, defensive end, everything. He has a unique athleticism to him. He plays with great confidence. He took advantage of his opportunity yesterday. It also puts Olsen (Patt-Henry) in the fray as well. We have high expectations for him. Markus Dixon is another guy who can now play if we need him to since there are only a couple games left. Our depth starting this week will be deeper."

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 25) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson TE out for season with torn ACL
 TigerNet News®
spacer He'll be missed, especially in short yardage***
 Tigersense®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson TE out for season with torn ACL
 TigerBigBass
spacer Huge loss imo....
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: Huge loss imo....
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer That stinks, he really couldve helped us in the Sun Bowl.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Your trolling is tiresome
 johnstoneF3
spacer Re: Your trolling is tiresome
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer If Brad could consistently get us to the
 CootSmackdown16®
spacer Re: That stinks, he really couldve helped us in the Sun Bowl.***
 slycat®
spacer Its not garbage, he absolutely couldve helped us.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: That stinks, he really couldve helped us in the Sun Bowl.***
 Clemson Mikey
spacer Why does my post bother you so much?
 Judge Keller®
spacer I'm glad PJ recovered
 johnstoneF3
spacer NIT***
 johnstoneF3
spacer Re: That stinks, he really couldve helped us in the Sun Bowl.***
 turf2
spacer Sun Bowl>NIT
 CootSmackdown16®
spacer Re: That stinks, he really couldve helped us in the Sun Bowl.***
 treadwell2020
spacer How is it classless to say that Im disappointed he is injured
 Judge Keller®
spacer Classless POS
 MRTTMT
spacer Cmon man, you're better than that...**
 Lennon-McCartney®
spacer I wasnt joking or being sarcastic. Get a grip.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: That stinks, he really couldve helped us in the Sun Bowl.***
 castaway®
spacer Re: That stinks, he really couldve helped us in the Sun Bowl.***
 moab®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson TE out for season with torn ACL
 Tigene®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson TE out for season with torn ACL
 westerntigerfan
