Breaking: Clemson-Georgia Tech game time, TV announced
Clemson's next home game time and TV network was announced late Saturday.

The Tigers (5-4, 2-4 ACC) will host Georgia Tech (5-4, 4-2 ACC) for a noon kickoff Nov. 11 on ABC.

The Yellow Jackets won a third ACC contest in four games with a 45-17 victory at Virginia on Saturday.

Clemson moved to over .500 this season with an upset of No. 12 Notre Dame at home, 31-23.

The Tigers have won eight in a row over Georgia Tech, including a 41-10 victory last year in Atlanta. The programs have met each season since 1983, but with a new ACC schedule rotation, they will not play back in Atlanta until 2025.

The game has been designated as Military Appreciation Day and Purple Out.

