Clemson DB makes decision on playing future

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said that Mickens was wavering on whether to go to the NFL or use his extra waiver season with the Tigers.

"After much thought and prayer, I have decided that I will be returning to Clemson for my final year," Mickens said on social media. "This university means the world to me, and we've got unfinished business."

He is a NFL legacy who enters the 2023 bowl season having recorded 141 tackles (6.5 for loss), five interceptions, seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery over 1,370 career snaps in 46 games (16 starts).

Mickens is ranked third on the team this season with 47 tackles (3.0 for loss) and credited with four pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 478 snaps over 10 games (eight starts).