Breaking: Swinney updates several injuries on team

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Monday and gave an update on some key injuries and rehab timelines this spring.

Receiver Beaux Collins can do team drills but not any scrimmage or live work with his shoulder injury.

Veteran cornerback Sheridan Jones will be limited and able to do indy work as the spring progresses.

Defensive tackles Ruke Orhorhoro (shoulder) and Payton Page (shoulder) will be out for the spring.

Offensive lineman Walker Parks won't play this spring (ankle), and guard Marcus Tate (knee) will also be out this spring. Tate will do individual work only and no contact.

Receiver Adam Randall won't be released until after the spring game (knee) because he had some surgery to clean up the other knee.

Xavier Thomas can do indy work but no team work. He had a bigger screw inserted into his foot.

Quarterback Paul Tyson (thumb injury) will likely be able to participate after spring break.

John Williams (appendix) is coming back, Troy Stellato (still not fully recovered from ACL), and Jalyn Phillips is still recovering from off-season ankle surgery.

Cornerback Jeadyn Lukus will have shoulder surgery likely after the first half of spring. It will probably be after spring break, so they can get him back for summer training.