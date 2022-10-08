BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Broome is a talented RB for BC (Bob DeChiara - USA Today Sports)
Broome is a talented RB for BC (Bob DeChiara - USA Today Sports)

Breaking: Several offensive starters reportedly out against Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 8, Sat 17:28

Boston College won't be 100 percent trying to pull the primetime upset of No. 5 Clemson on Saturday night (7:30 p.m./ABC).

According to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Eagles offense will be missing freshman running back Alex Broome, freshman running back Cam Barfield, veteran running back Alec Sinkfield, starting tight end George Takacs and first-team guard Finn Dirstine.

Broome has 21 rushes for 118 yards and a touchdown this season while Barfield has 13 rushes for 30 yards. Sinkfield only has three touches on the season for four yards.

Takacs has been impressive this year, with 17 receptions (2nd on team) for 176 yards and a score.

This is tough news for a BC offense that needs to crank out some points if they wanna shock Clemson tonight.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback CJ Burton will miss the game and cornerback Jalen Cheek will dress but is not expected to play.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson releases travel roster for BC primetime game
Clemson releases travel roster for BC primetime game
Report: Clemson DB out after moped accident
Report: Clemson DB out after moped accident
Several offensive starters reportedly out against Clemson
Several offensive starters reportedly out against Clemson
Tigers and Panthers battle to a draw
Tigers and Panthers battle to a draw
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest