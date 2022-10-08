Breaking: Several offensive starters reportedly out against Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Boston College won't be 100 percent trying to pull the primetime upset of No. 5 Clemson on Saturday night (7:30 p.m./ABC).

According to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Eagles offense will be missing freshman running back Alex Broome, freshman running back Cam Barfield, veteran running back Alec Sinkfield, starting tight end George Takacs and first-team guard Finn Dirstine.

Broome has 21 rushes for 118 yards and a touchdown this season while Barfield has 13 rushes for 30 yards. Sinkfield only has three touches on the season for four yards.

Takacs has been impressive this year, with 17 receptions (2nd on team) for 176 yards and a score.

This is tough news for a BC offense that needs to crank out some points if they wanna shock Clemson tonight.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback CJ Burton will miss the game and cornerback Jalen Cheek will dress but is not expected to play.