CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Breaking: Night game announced for Clemson-BC

by - 2022 Sep 26, Mon 11:50

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 8.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Louisville at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Duke at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., RSN

North Carolina at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network – game time and TV designation to be decided after the games of Oct. 1

Florida State at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network – game time and TV designation to be decided after the games of Oct. 1

WATCH: Christian Wilkins allegedly grabbed Josh Allen's groin at bottom of pile
Night game announced for Clemson-BC
Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins reportedly fired
Two Tigers named to ACC Weekly honors
