Breaking: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-Louisville
|2022 Oct 31, Mon 11:49-
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon, RSN
Pitt at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Florida State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network
