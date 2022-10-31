BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson and Louisville will play on ESPN (Photo: Ken Ruinard / USATODAY)
Clemson and Louisville will play on ESPN (Photo: Ken Ruinard / USATODAY)

Breaking: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-Louisville
by - 2022 Oct 31, Mon 11:49

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon, RSN

Pitt at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Florida State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Comment on this story
Print   
Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-Louisville
Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-Louisville
Clemson releases epic Halloween video featuring Jason, Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Dracula
Clemson releases epic Halloween video featuring Jason, Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Dracula
WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins makes ridiculous one-handed TD catch vs. Vikings
WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins makes ridiculous one-handed TD catch vs. Vikings
WATCH: Clemson coordinators preview Clemson-Notre Dame
WATCH: Clemson coordinators preview Clemson-Notre Dame
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest