|
Breaking: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-Boston College
|2022 Oct 2, Sun 00:14- -
Another primetime matchup for the Tigers.
The ACC announced that the Clemson-Boston College game will be nationally televised as ABC's Saturday Night Football game next week.
Kickoff for the contest at Alumni Stadium in Boston has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Both teams are coming off impressive wins on Saturday as Boston College defeated Louisville 34-33 and Clemson handled North Carolina State 30-20.
Tags: Clemson Football