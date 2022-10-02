CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Breaking: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-Boston College

Breaking: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-Boston College
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 2, Sun 00:14

Another primetime matchup for the Tigers.

The ACC announced that the Clemson-Boston College game will be nationally televised as ABC's Saturday Night Football game next week.

Kickoff for the contest at Alumni Stadium in Boston has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off impressive wins on Saturday as Boston College defeated Louisville 34-33 and Clemson handled North Carolina State 30-20.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dave Doeren reacts to loss against Clemson
WATCH: Dave Doeren reacts to loss against Clemson
Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-Boston College
Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-Boston College
Postgame notes on Clemson-NC State
Postgame notes on Clemson-NC State
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over NC State
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over NC State
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest