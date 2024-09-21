CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Breaking: Clemson WR to miss several games with injury

Breaking: Clemson WR to miss several games with injury
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 21 17:27

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced that junior receiver Adam Randall will miss several games with a stress fracture in his toe.

Swinney said that Randall broke his toe Monday, and they will get a screw in his toe soon.

Randall wanted to play in this contest before the surgery, and he was impressive with five catches for 69 yards and his first career touchdown reception.

"He is one of the best leaders on this team, and the most talented," Swinney said about Randall. "He made mistakes in the first game, but he didn't pout, and went out and played a great game against App State. He has had such a great attitude and is a great teammate."

Entering the 2024 season, he had 32 catches for 378 yards over 25 games (six starts).

They hope to have him back for the Virginia game (10/19).

In other injury news, a reporter asked Swinney if receiver Tyler Brown and defensive lineman Peter Woods might be able to play next Saturday against Stanford.

"I think there’s a good chance," Swinney replied.

Swinney also said that receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. and DeMonte Capehart will be fine after their in-game injuries against the Wolfpack.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Postgame Notes on Clemson's blowout win over NC State
Postgame Notes on Clemson's blowout win over NC State
WATCH: Dave Doeren reacts to blowout loss to Clemson
WATCH: Dave Doeren reacts to blowout loss to Clemson
Clemson WR to miss several games with injury
Clemson WR to miss several games with injury
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts